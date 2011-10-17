UPDATE 1-Sterling weathers economic warnings to hold above $1.25
LONDON Oct 17 The euro hit a five-week high versus sterling on Monday, pushed higher across the board on speculation the European Union will decisively address the region's debt crisis this week.
The single currency rose as high as 87.97 pence, its strongest since early September. (Reporting by London Forex Team)
LONDON, Feb 7 Sterling bounced back from its weakest point in two weeks against the dollar on Tuesday as investors jumped on signs of growing pressure on the government to give parliament a greater say in the final deal to leave the European Union.