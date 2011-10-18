(refiles to additional subscribers)

LONDON Oct 18 Sterling fell to a session low versus the dollar and gilt futures pared gains on Tuesday after annual UK inflation data was higher than expected at 5.2 percent, adding to concerns that the economy will undergo a prolonged period of high inflation and lower growth.

The pound fell to a low of $1.5710 from around $1.5763 before the data was released. The euro was down 0.3 percent on the day versus the pound at 87.04 pence, but was little moved by the data.

December gilt futures pared gains by more than ten ticks after the data to stand at 128.06, up 42 ticks on the day by 0831 GMT, having traded at 128.19, up 55 ticks, beforehand. (Reporting by Nia Williams and Fiona Shaikh)