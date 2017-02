LONDON Oct 24 Sterling rose to its highest in six weeks against the dollar on Monday, bolstered by better risk appetite and tracking the euro's gains which advanced on rising expectations of a solution to the debt crisis.

Sterling was up 0.3 percent at $1.5997 , having hit a high of $1.6001 with near term resistance seen at its 100-day moving average of $1.6048. Euro/sterling was flat at 87.06 pence.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag)