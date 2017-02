LONDON Oct 27 Sterling rose to a seven-week high versus a broadly weak dollar on Thursday as perceived riskier currencies benefited from U.S. GDP figures that were in line with expectations and EU leaders striking a deal on tackling the euro zone debt crisis.

The pound climbed to $1.6067, its highest level since Sept. 8, breaking through resistance at the 21- and 55- week moving averages around $1.6045. (Reporting by Nia Williams)