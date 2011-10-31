LONDON Oct 31 The euro fell 1 percent versus sterling on Monday, tracking moves lower in euro/dollar which was weighed down by stock market losses and a surge in Italian bond yields.

The single currency hit a session low of 86.83 pence, with traders saying the euro could extend falls if it breaks below stop loss orders at 86.70 -- the Oct. 21 low. There was also demand for sterling before the 1600 GMT fix, traders said.

(Reporting by William James)