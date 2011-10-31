Sterling steadies after worst fall since October
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON Oct 31 The euro fell 1 percent versus sterling on Monday, tracking moves lower in euro/dollar which was weighed down by stock market losses and a surge in Italian bond yields.
The single currency hit a session low of 86.83 pence, with traders saying the euro could extend falls if it breaks below stop loss orders at 86.70 -- the Oct. 21 low. There was also demand for sterling before the 1600 GMT fix, traders said.
(Reporting by William James)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, Feb 2 Sterling and UK government bond yields tumbled on Thursday after the Bank of England appeared to be in no rush to tighten monetary policy in its latest inflation report, disappointing bets that interest rates could be hiked by the end of the year.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (New throughout after surge in pound)