LONDON Nov 1 Sterling fell to a session low against the dollar and pared earlier gains against the euro on Tuesday after a survey showed the UK manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracting at its fastest pace in more than two years in October, offsetting better-than-expected third quarter gross domestic product data.

Sterling fell to a session low of $1.5944 against the dollar from around $1.5996 just before the data, leaving it in sight of its 55-day moving average at around $1.5902.

The euro rose to around 86.09 pence from 85.83 pence beforehand, taking it away from an earlier one-month low of 85.65 pence. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)