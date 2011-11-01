LONDON Nov 1 Sterling fell to a session low
against the dollar and pared earlier gains against the euro on
Tuesday after a survey showed the UK manufacturing sector
unexpectedly contracting at its fastest pace in more than two
years in October, offsetting better-than-expected third quarter
gross domestic product data.
Sterling fell to a session low of $1.5944 against the dollar
from around $1.5996 just before the data, leaving it in
sight of its 55-day moving average at around $1.5902.
The euro rose to around 86.09 pence from 85.83
pence beforehand, taking it away from an earlier one-month low
of 85.65 pence.
