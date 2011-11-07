LONDON Nov 7 Sterling rose to an eight-month high against a basket of currencies on Monday, buoyed by gains versus the euro on concerns about the euro zone debt crisis spreading, with the focus now switching to Italy ahead of a crunch vote on Italy's public finances.

BoE data showed sterling's trade-weighted index rising to 80.8, its strongest since early March.

The gains came as the euro fell 0.4 percent to 85.66 pence , edging close to a one-month low of 85.48 pence.