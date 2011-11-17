LONDON Nov 17 Sterling rose and UK gilts futures pared gains on Thursday after unexpectedly strong UK retail sales data provided some rare good news on the economy.

The Office for National Statistics said sales volumes including automotive fuel rose 0.6 percent last month, confounding forecasts for a fall of 0.2 percent.

Sterling briefly rose to a session high of $1.5793 after the data from around $1.5760 beforehand, before dropping back to $1.5762. The euro fell versus the pound and was last down 0.1 percent at 85.49 pence.

British gilt futures pared gains by around 9 ticks to stand 31 ticks higher on the day at 131.53.

