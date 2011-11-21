LONDON Nov 21 Sterling fell to a one-month low against the buoyant dollar on Monday as waning risk appetite saw it come under broad pressure.

Sterling shed 0.6 percent to fall to $1.5688 with stops cited below $1.5680. Data from industry lobby group the British Retail Consortium (BRC) which showed footfall was down 2.3 percent over the three months compared with the same period last year also weighed on sentiment.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag)