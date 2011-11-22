LONDON Nov 22 Sterling fell to a 6-week low versus the dollar on Tuesday as riskier currencies stayed under pressure after a downward revision to U.S. third-quarter growth and as traders targeted stop-losses placed underneath an option barrier.

Sterling fell to $1.5590, its lowest since Oct. 12, to trade with losses of 0.3 percent for the day. Traders said an option barrier at $1.5600 had been triggered and stop-losses were hit on the break.