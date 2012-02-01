Sterling steadies after worst fall since October
LONDON Feb 1 Sterling rose to a 2-1/2 month high against the dollar on Tuesday, bolstered by better-than-expected UK manufacturing PMI data and steady buying by exporters and an Asian central bank, traders said.
Sterling rose past a reported option barrier at $1.5800 to rise to $1.5829, triggering stops on the way higher. The British pound was last up 0.4 percent on the day at $1.5822. The euro was up 0.25 percent at 83.16 pence.
LONDON, Feb 2 Sterling and UK government bond yields tumbled on Thursday after the Bank of England appeared to be in no rush to tighten monetary policy in its latest inflation report, disappointing bets that interest rates could be hiked by the end of the year.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv