LONDON Dec 7 The euro dropped to a one-month low against sterling on Wednesday, extending falls after comments from a German official tempered optimism ahead of this week's EU summit, while traders also cited fix-related demand for the pound.

The euro fell more than 0.9 percent to 85.10 pence, its weakest since November 10 when the single currency dropped as low as 84.86 pence. (Reporting by London Forex Team)