LONDON Jan 25 Sterling and UK gilts showed little reaction on Wednesday to worse-than-expected UK gross domestic product data, and to Bank of England minutes showing policymakers were inching towards more quantitative easing.

The pound was last down 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.5561, having fallen before the data in anticipation of a weak number. The euro was up 0.3 percent versus the pound at 83.64 pence.

The March gilt future briefly extended gains by 10 ticks and was last 35 ticks up on the day at 115.42, having stood 31 ticks up shortly before the release. (Reporting by London Markets Team)