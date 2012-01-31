LONDON Jan 31 Sterling rose to a two-month high against the dollar on Tuesday, tracking gains in the euro on hopes Greece could reach a deal with its creditors and avoid a disorderly default.

Sterling rose to $1.5776, its strongest since the end of November, after it surpassed reported offers at $1.5770, traders said. They also cited month-end dollar selling which weighed broadly on the U.S. currency. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)