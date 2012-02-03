LONDON Feb 3 Sterling fell to a session low against the dollar on Friday as the U.S. currency turned firmer after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data, and tracking a drop in the euro.

Sterling dropped through $1.58 to hit a session low of $1.5755, with traders saying stops were triggered on the break of $1.5780 and $1.5760, causing it to extend falls. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)