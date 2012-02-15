LONDON Feb 15 Sterling rose against the dollar and pared losses agianst the euro on Wednesday after the Bank of England surprisingly raised its two-year inflation forecast, somewhat dampening expectations for further monetary stimulus.

The pound advanced to $1.5704 from around $1.5685 before the report was released. The euro eased to 83.90 pence from 84 pence beforehand.

Britain's FTSE 100 was little changed after the BoE inflation report, up 19.69 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,919.56.

(Reporting by London markert team)