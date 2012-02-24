LONDON Feb 24 The euro rose to its highest in 2-1/2 months against sterling on Friday, as investors continued to cut short positions in the common currency and on growing expectations that the Bank of England may resort to more monetary easing.

The euro advanced to 85.06 pence, its highest since Dec. 12 and up slightly on the day.

Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher said in a newspaper interview published on Friday that the outlook for the British economy was still uncertain and that he was keeping an open mind as to whether more quantitative easing would be required.