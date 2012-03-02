UPDATE 1-Pound gains ground as Lords launch Brexit debate
LONDON, March 2 Sterling trade-weighted index rose to its highest level in two months on Friday as the British pound gained against the weaker euro and hovered near 3-1/2 month highs against the U.S. dollar, BOE data showed.
The BOE's sterling index rose 0.25 percent to 81.6, its highest level since early January. Euro/sterling was down 0.24 percent on the day at 83.22 pence, while against the dollar sterling was marginally lower at $1.5932.
Cable inched up from lows after UK construction sector PMI beat forecasts.
