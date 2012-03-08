LONDON, March 8 Sterling was little changed on Thursday after the Bank of England left interest rates on hold at 0.5 percent and kept its target for quantitative easing, as widely expected.

Sterling traded at $1.5805 against the dollar, up 0.4 percent on the day and supported by hopes Greece will obtain sufficient take-up in its bond swap offer to private creditors.

The euro was at 83.79 pence up 0.3 percent on the day and also little changed following the BoE decision, with traders saying it was propped up by reported earlier buying by German names. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)