LONDON May 1 Sterling fell to session lows against the dollar and euro on Tuesday after a UK purchasing managers' index on manufacturing activity came in well below forecasts.

Manufacturing PMI dropped to 50.5 in April from a downwardly revised 51.9 in March, the lowest level since December and short of economists' forecasts for a dip to 51.5. This kept the sector just above the 50 level which separates growth from contraction.

Sterling fell around 0.2 percent on the day against the dollar to hit a low of $1.6193, compared with around $1.6214 just before the data.

The euro rose to 81.985 pence, its strongest in nearly a week, trading with a gain of around 0.5 percent on the day to leave it in sight of the April 25 high of 82.22 pence. Before the data the euro was trading around 81.80 pence. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)