LONDON May 9 Sterling rose to its highest in more than two and a half years against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Wednesday as euro zone worries earlier pushed the pound to its highest since late 2008 against the euro.

The pound's trade-weighted index rose to 84.0, its strongest since August 2009, according to Bank of England data.

The gains came as the euro traded at 80.41 pence, just above a low of 80.35 pence hit in Asian trade. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)