LONDON May 10 Sterling rose to a near three-year high against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Thursday, boosted by strong gains against the euro as investors fretted political uncertainty in Greece would exacerbate the euro zone debt crisis.

The trade-weighted sterling index rose to 84.1, its highest since August 2009, according to Bank of England data.

The climb came after the euro hit a 3-1/2 year low of 80.01 pence against the pound during the Asian trading session.