Sterling steadies after worst fall since October
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON May 15 Sterling fell to its lowest in more than three weeks against the dollar on Tuesday as it corrected some of its recent sharp gains against the euro following earlier better-than-expected German gross domestic product data.
Sterling fell 0.3 percent on the day to $1.6040, with traders saying stop loss sell orders were triggered on the break below $1.6050-60. More stops were expected below $1.6040, though bids were expected towards $1.6000, they said.
The falls came as the euro broke back above 80 pence , recovering from a 3-1/2 year low of 79.635 hit on Monday. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)
LONDON, Feb 2 Sterling and UK government bond yields tumbled on Thursday after the Bank of England appeared to be in no rush to tighten monetary policy in its latest inflation report, disappointing bets that interest rates could be hiked by the end of the year.
