LONDON May 16 Sterling fell to a fresh four-week low against the dollar and a session low against the euro, while gilt futures reversed losses after the Bank of England's quarterly inflation report gave a weaker growth outlook.

Sterling fell to $1.5903 versus the dollar from $1.5970 before the report was released.

The euro rose to a 79.98 pence from 79.66 pence beforehand, off a 3-1/2 year low of 79.50.

The June gilt future was 29 ticks up on the day at 118.55 after the release, having stood at 118.09, 17 ticks down, immediately beforehand.