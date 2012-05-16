* Pound hits 4-week low vs dollar after BoE inflation report

* BoE's King warns of risk to UK from euro zone debt crisis

* Euro recovers from earlier 3-1/2 year low versus sterling (Adds comments, background)

By Philip Baillie

LONDON, May 16 Sterling tumbled against the euro and dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of England Inflation Report forecast weaker growth and its 1.6 percent inflation forecast left room for more quantitative easing (QE) to support the economy.

BoE policymakers said escalating dangers from the euro zone crisis posed risks to the UK economic recovery, and although inflation was expected to be sticky in the near-term it would fall below 2 percent in two years' time.

The dovish tone fuelled speculation the BoE may opt for more QE - printing extra money to buy bonds - and prompted traders sell the pound.

Sterling fell heavily against the dollar to a four-week low of $1.5889, before paring losses to trade down 0.4 percent at $1.5992.

The euro climbed against the pound to 79.98 pence, recovering from a 3-1/2 year low of 79.50, hit on concerns that fresh elections in Greece could lead to the country exiting the euro.

"When the headline came out that BoE saw inflation at 1.6 percent in two years' time ... the market read it as a sign that potentially the bank could resume quantitative easing," said Chris Turner, head of FX at ING.

Sterling has rallied strongly against the euro in recent months as investors sought safer alternatives to euro assets.

The gloomy outlook from the BoE and the fact Britain is back in recession may curb demand for the pound, but many market players said it was likely to be supported while the situation in Greece remained uncertain.

"We are surprised that sterling has been perceived as a safe haven. On paper it doesn't have the characteristics and as (BoE governor Mervyn) King pointed out there is considerable exposure to a deterioration in the euro zone," said HSBC currency strategist Daragh Maher.

"But we are in an environment where most currencies look ugly and so it becomes a relative argument."

ING's Turner agreed that persistent concerns in the euro zone could add to demand for the pound and forecast the euro to fall to 75 pence by the end of the year.

UK jobless data earlier in the session provided some positive news for sterling bulls ahead of the inflation report, showing the number of Britons out of work fell at the fastest pace in nearly a year in the three months to March. (Editing by Louise Ireland)