* Sterling drops after dovish BoE adds to QE speculation

* But pound's bullish trend vs euro seen intact

* Some analysts forecast euro fall to 75 pence vs sterling

By Nia Williams

LONDON, May 16 Sterling slipped off a 3-1/2 year high against the euro on Wednesday after weaker Bank of England growth and inflation forecasts, but surging investor demand for safe haven assets is expected to drive further gains in the UK currency.

The pound fell sharply against the euro after the dovish BoE inflation report, which leaves room for more quantitative easing,

But losses were checked by bids above 80 pence, and the BoE assessment was expected to slow rather than reverse sterling's advance.

Even amid speculation of an increase in the Bank's 325 billion pound QE programme - that involves printing extra money to buy bonds - the euro held within sight of the multi-year low of 79.50 pence it hit earlier on Wednesday.

It was last up 0.4 percent at 79.93 pence, with many market players expecting sterling's pullback to be temporary given concerns fresh elections in Greece could lead to the country exiting the euro zone.

The euro came under broad pressure in late European trade on reports the ECB had stopped monetary policy operations to some Greek banks.

"The euro spiked because the dovish inflation report hurt sterling relative to other currencies. But the euro is under much more pressure than sterling at the moment so I do not see a good reason why there should be a change in the trend," said Guillermo Felices, head of European FX strategy at Barclays.

"It may make that trend have a less steep slope, it may slow down the pace of depreciation. But I don't see it as a game-changer."

WEAKNESS VERSUS DOLLAR

Many banks see the euro continuing its slump against the pound in coming weeks, with Barclays and ING forecasting a 12-month slide to 76 pence and 75 pence respectively.

But given the euro zone is the UK's largest trading partner, strategists said a serious and sudden escalation in the debt crisis may dent sterling, particularly against the dollar. BoE governor Mervyn King warned any hopes the UK economy could avoid being affected were "wholly unrealistic."

"We are surprised that sterling has been perceived as a safe haven. On paper it doesn't have the characteristics and as King pointed out there is considerable exposure to a deterioration in the euro zone," said HSBC currency strategist Daragh Maher.

A sudden escalation in the crisis could spark deep risk aversion in financial markets, prompting investors to pile into the traditional safe haven of the highly liquid dollar.

Even without panic in the markets, many analysts expected sterling to decline against the dollar while staying supported against the euro.

"Money does find its way back into the short end of the U.S. yield curve when markets are risk-averse," said RBS currency strategist Paul Robson, who forecast sterling to be at $1.57 against the dollar by the middle of the year.

The pound was down 0.4 percent against the dollar at $1.5924, having fallen to a four-week low of $1.5889 after the Inflation Report.

QE SPECULATION RISES

Sterling gains against the euro could also run into resistance if UK data deteriorates markedly. So far investors have largely shrugged off the UK's slide back into recession, and unemployment figures on Wednesday posted a surprise fall.

While many traders said the bar for more QE was set high, any slowdown in UK growth or a dip in inflation - raising the spectre of deflation - would fuel bets the central bank could ease policy further and prompt investors to sell the pound.

Policymakers said inflation was expected to remain sticky in the near term but fall to 1.6 percent, below the 2 percent target, in two years' time.

The next focus for market players are the minutes from the BoE's May Monetary Policy Committee meeting and UK inflation data on May 22.

"Next week's BoE minutes could prove pretty important with indications that there were dissenters in favour of more QE at the May policy meeting fuelling expectations for more asset purchases as soon as August and weighing on sterling some more," said Valentin Marinov, European head of G10 FX strategy at Citi. (Additional reporting by Philip Baillie; Editing by John Stonestreet)