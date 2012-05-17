LONDON May 17 Sterling hit a one-month low against the dollar on Thursday after a dovish Bank of England Inflation Report left the door open for more quantitative easing, and as concerns about Greece prompted investors to buy the safe haven greenback.

The pound fell around 0.1 percent on the day to $1.5887, its lowest level since April 17. Support was seen around $1.5827 where sterling's 100- and 200-day moving averages converged.