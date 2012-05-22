LONDON May 22 Sterling fell against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday after UK inflation was softer than expected, reviving speculation that the Bank of England could ease monetary policy in coming months to support a flagging economy.

Sterling fell to a session low of $1.5797 from $1.5832 before the data was released and down 0.2 percent on the day.

The euro inched up to 80.935 pence from around 80.87 pence before the data and staying not far from a two-week high of 80.985 struck on Monday.

