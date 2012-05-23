Sterling slides off 1-month high as inflation misses forecasts
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON May 23 Sterling hit a two-month low against the safe haven dollar on Wednesday as concerns about the euro zone crisis prompted investors to sell riskier currencies, while the possibility of dovish Bank of England minutes also weighed on the pound.
Sterling fell to $1.5712, its lowest level since mid-March, after stop loss sell orders were triggered around $1.5730, traders said.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv