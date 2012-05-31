LONDON May 31 Sterling fell to a fresh four-month low against the dollar on Thursday as worries over Spain's precarious finances and weak U.S. data which prompted concerns about the global economic outlook encouraged a flight to perceived safer currencies.

Sterling fell 0.3 percent on the day to hit $1.5435, with further declines likely to leave it on course to test the 2012 low of $1.5234. Traders cited month-end related selling of sterling.

(Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)