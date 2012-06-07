LONDON, June 7 Sterling fell to a seven-week low against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Thursday as it hovered near a one-month low against the euro ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting later in the day.

The possibility that policymakers could opt to extend asset purchases under the bank's quantitative easing programme due to a weak UK economy and debt problems in the euro zone weighed on the pound, traders said.

Sterling's trade-weighted index fell to 82.4, its lowest since mid-April. The euro was up 0.15 percent at 81.25 pence, near a high of 81.405 hit earlier this week.

Traders were also wary ahead of the release of the UK purchasing managers' survey on services at 0828 GMT. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)