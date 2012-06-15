REFILE-Punchy UK data helps sterling to best week vs euro since Nov
LONDON, June 15 Sterling rose to a two-week high against the U.S. dollar and extended gains against the euro on Friday as investors cheered the pre-emptive measures that UK policymakers have taken to shore up the economy from the euro zone debt crisis.
Sterling was also helped by talk of steady demand from institutions said to be acting on behalf of the Swiss National Bank which has been recycling euros in its foreign exhange reserve to buy currencies like the pound.
Sterling was up 0.4 percent on the day at $1.5626, rising past reported stops above $1.5601 to its highest level since May 30. The euro was down 0.5 percent at 80.75 pence .
LONDON, Feb 10 Sterling jumped above $1.25 on Friday after data showed UK industrial output rose more than expected in December and the trade deficit was narrower than forecast, allaying fears of a slowdown as the Brexit process gathers pace.