LONDON, June 19 Sterling fell against the euro and dollar on Tuesday, while gilts extended gains, after UK inflation came in softer than expected, reigniting talk of more easing by the Bank of England.

Sterling hit a session low of $1.5622 from around $1.5643 just before the data release.

The euro rose to a session high of 80.51 pence.

September gilt futures extended gains to hit a session high of 120.17, up 56 ticks on the day, having traded at 119.95, up 34 ticks, before the data.

