LONDON, June 20 Sterling fell briefly against the dollar and the euro while gilt futures extended gains on Wednesday after minutes from the Bank of England rate setting committee meeting showed policymakers are on the verge of another round of easing.

Weak labour data also bolstered the view that the BoE could resort to another round of gilt purchases as early as next month.

Sterling fell to a session low of $1.5651 after the minutes were released from around $1.5703 beforehand and well below a one-month high of $1.5757 struck on Tuesday. It regained those losses to trade at $1.5706.

The euro also extended gains, rising to 81 pence from 80.765 pence beforehand.

At 08:31 GMT, the September gilt future was up 27 ticks on the day at 119.34. It stood at 119.19 before the minutes were released, having reversed early losses.

Britain's FTSE 100 top share index showed no reaction to the BoE's announcement and British labour market data as it traded 6.74 points lower, or 0.1 percent, at 5,579.02 points.

(Reporting by London markets team, editing by Nia Williams)