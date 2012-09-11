LONDON, Sept 11 Sterling rose to a four-month high against the dollar on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations of a favourable German court ruling on a euro zone bailout fund and as prospects of more U.S. monetary easing weighed on the dollar.

The pound rose 0.3 percent to $1.6038, surpassing Friday's high of $1.6035 to mark its strongest since May 15

Better UK economic data also helped the pound, with earlier figures showing the UK's trade deficit narrowed more than expected in July. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anirban Nag)