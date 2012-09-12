LONDON, Sept 12 Sterling hit a four-month high against a weak dollar on Wednesday as the greenback came under broad pressure on speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve could announce further monetary easing this week.

Expectations that the German Constitutional Court will rule in favour of the euro zone bailout fund later in the session also boosted perceived riskier currencies.

Sterling rose 0.15 percent on the day to $1.6094, its highest level since mid-May.

(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Anirban Nag)