LONDON Oct 17 Sterling rose to a session high against the dollar while gilt futures fell on Wednesday after better-than-expected UK jobs data.

The pound rose to $1.6157, its strongest in more than a week, from around $1.6128 beforehand.

The UK December gilt future extended losses after the data, falling to a new one-month low at 118.90.

Bank of England minutes, released at the same time, showed policymakers were split over whether more quantitative easing would be needed. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)