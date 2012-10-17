* Sterling rises to one-week high versus dollar

* Solid UK jobs data, BoE minutes temper chances of more QE

* Focus to switch to data later this week, Q3 GDP next week

By Philip Baillie

LONDON, Oct 17 Sterling rose to a one-week high against the dollar on Wednesday helped by better-than-expected UK jobs data amid a generally weaker economic backdrop and fresh doubts over more monetary stimulus.

Solid UK jobs numbers tempered the prospect of more money printing from the Bank of England (BoE) as minutes showed members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) were split over the need for more stimulus.

The pound rose around 0.3 percent on the day to $1.6168 , its highest since Oct. 5, with more gains likely to see it target the peak on that day of $1.6218.

A better outlook for employment in the UK raised the possibility that the economy may have staged a reasonable recovery in the third quarter after three consecutive quarters of contraction. The first estimate of third quarter gross domestic product is due next week.

"The unemployment data has definitely caught the market by surprise, and I don't think the market was expecting such a mixed set of minutes from the Bank of England," said Nawaz Ali, analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

Sterling could come under pressure if the BoE opts for further monetary easing next month. More QE is usually negative for the pound as it increases the supply of the currency.

BoE minutes showed policymakers were split on the need to buy more British government debt under their quantitative easing programme. Most economists had been expecting the central bank to opt for more QE in November.

Sterling lagged the euro's gains, though, helping lift the single currency to a four-month high against the British pound, earlier in the Asian session.

The euro held gains against the pound even after the data and the minutes, trading up 0.1 percent at 81.11 pence, but off an earlier high of 81.37 pence, its highest since mid-June.

A break below its 200-day moving average around 81.12 pence could push the single currency lower, however.

"We do see some upside potential for euro/sterling, but it is more of a euro story than sterling," said RBS currency strategist Melinda Burgess, adding the euro could rise to 82-83 pence.

Retail sales data on Thursday and public borrowing on Friday will give further clues as to the broader health of the UK economy.