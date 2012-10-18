* Sterling dips versus dollar, off earlier highs

* Better-than-expected retail sales boost UK outlook

* Focus switches to public finance data on Friday

* More gains dependent on QE expectations, euro zone

By Anooja Debnath

LONDON, Oct 18 Sterling edged lower against the dollar on Thursday, tracking a dip in the euro against the U.S. currency, although losses were limited after better-than-expected UK retail sales data.

The pound was last down 0.15 percent on the day at $1.6125, below an earlier session high of $1.6171 reached after retail sales for September rose 0.6 percent on the month, beating forecasts for a 0.4 percent increase.

Thursday's data came on the back of better-than-expected UK employment figures on Wednesday, when sterling rose to $1.6178, the highest level since Oct. 5.

Strategists said improving data raised the possibility of the economy recovering in the third quarter of 2012 after three consecutive quarters of contraction.

But a continuing focus on the euro zone debt crisis meant moves in sterling against the dollar would be dominated by developments in Europe.

"We have had surprisingly reassuring news out of the UK this week," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

"But I think cable (sterling/dollar) will continue to trade as a function of euro/dollar probably irrespective of what UK data comes out."

A run of better data may temper bets on another round of quantitative easing (QE) by the Bank of England next month. However, many market players were still expecting further asset purchases next month, which could weigh on the pound.

QE is usually negative for a currency as it increases the supply.

But some strategists see the potential for strong gains in the pound against the dollar on the expectation data next week will show the UK emerged from recession in the third quarter. Broad dollar weakness following the U.S. Federal Reserve's open-ended monetary easing programme could also boost sterling.

BNP Paribas strategists recommended buying the pound from $1.6140 with a multi-month target of $1.6800.

BORROWING DATA

The next focus for markets is Friday's public sector borrowing figures. A weak number could intensify worries about Britain's widening budget deficit and the risk of a downgrade to its AAA rating.

"It is common knowledge that the UK public finances and fiscal position is pretty worrisome," Childe-Freeman said.

"Probably the biggest risk from a macro perspective this week would be tomorrow's numbers."

The pound edged higher against the euro, which was last down 0.1 percent at 81.12 pence, below a four-month high of 81.37 pence struck on Wednesday.

Technical charts showed a sustained break below its 200-day moving average around 81.12 pence could push the euro lower.

Expectations that Spain is slowly moving closer to asking for financial aid - a move that would enable the European Central Bank to buy Spanish debt - have supported the euro in recent weeks. But uncertainty over when it will do so may limit its gains.

"We've been pushing closer towards that 81.50 level in euro/sterling," said Stephen Gallo, currency strategist at Credit Agricole, adding that if any ECB bond-buying is aggressive it will be "very euro positive".