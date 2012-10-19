* Public borrowing better than expected, supports sterling

* BoE policymaker Miles' dovish comments weigh

* Trade-weighted sterling higher on firmer euro

By Philip Baillie

LONDON, Oct 19 Sterling pulled away from a four-month low against the euro and inched up against the dollar on Friday helped by better-than- expected UK public borrowing numbers.

While the data assuaged immediate worries about the UK's fiscal situation, concerns about further monetary easing by the Bank of England are likely to limit gains in the pound.

Public sector borrowing figures showed the UK's budget deficit widened less than expected, offering some hope that Chancellor George Osborne can meet his budget goals.

Before the release some analysts had said weaker numbers would put the focus on the UK's precarious fiscal situation, with its top-notch AAA credit rating under pressure.

"We are surprised where we are with sterling, there is a risk of short-term takings for the pound against the dollar," said John Hardy, currency strategist at Saxo Bank. He expected sterling to trade lower at around $1.60 next week.

Sterling was firmer on the day at $1.6060, up from around $1.6045 before the UK public sector borrowings numbers were released. But traders said Asian central banks and model funds were looking to sell the currency at higher levels.

Against the euro, sterling bounced from a four-month low. The euro was last down 0.2 percent at 81.26 pence off a four-month low of 81.475 struck on Thursday. Traders cited offers above 81.50 with near term support at its 200-day moving average of 81.11 pence.

Trade-weighted sterling fell to a 3-1/2 month low of 83.1, as a firm euro which accounts for around half of the index, weighed.

Earlier, sterling had come under pressure on comments from Bank of England monetary policy committee member David Miles who told the Guardian Britain needs a more expansionary monetary policy to steady inflation and boost sub-par economic growth.

That suggested that more quantitative easing could be in the offing. More QE is seen as negative for the pound as it increases supply of the currency.

Minutes of the last policy meeting released on Wednesday showed the BoE's monetary policy committee was split on whether further stimulus was needed. That pushed the pound higher, but that momentum could be waning soon, traders said.

Focus will now switch to third-quarter gross domestic product estimates in the UK which will be released next week.

Expectations have risen that the economy may have staged a reasonable recovery in the third quarter following three consecutive quarters of contraction, after a strong jobs report this week, although doubts remain given weak PMI surveys.

"For us there is a 50-50 chance that there will be more QE next month," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS. "We are looking at 1.60 over the next month."