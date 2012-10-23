UPDATE 1-Pound gains ground as Lords launch Brexit debate
LONDON Oct 23 Sterling dropped to a six-week low against the dollar on Tuesday, tracking a fall in the euro against the U.S. currency as falling U.S. stock futures prompted investors to sell perceived riskier currencies.
The pound fell to $1.5941, its lowest level since Sept.7, after triggering reported stop loss orders at $1.5980.
