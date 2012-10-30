UPDATE 1-Sterling hits 2-month high to euro after Le Pen poll gain
* Graphic: Trade-weighted post EU vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates story, adds new quote)
LONDON Oct 30 Sterling hit a session high versus the dollar on Tuesday, after the Confederation of British Industry distributive trades survey showed UK retail sales rose more than forecast in October.
The pound rose to $1.6076 from $1.6062 beforehand, after the CBI figure came in at +30 compared to a forecast of +7. (Editing by Nia Williams)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted post EU vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates story, adds new quote)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates story, adds fresh quote)