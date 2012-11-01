LONDON Nov 1 Sterling rose to a two-week high against the dollar on Thursday, after better-than-expected UK housing data helped trigger stop loss buy orders.

The pound rose 0.2 percent on the day to $1.6160, its strongest since Oct. 18, with traders saying it extended gains after stops were triggered on the break above $1.6145.

Data earlier from mortgage lender Nationwide showed British house prices rose faster than expected in October.

The October purchasing managers' survey on manufacturing activity is due for release at 0928 GMT. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Nia Williams)