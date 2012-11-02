UPDATE 1-Pound gains ground as Lords launch Brexit debate
LONDON Nov 2 The euro fell to a one-month low versus sterling on Friday, tracking a drop in the single currency against the dollar, with investors also taking a better view of the UK economy compared to the euro zone.
The euro fell 0.3 percent on the day to 80.00 pence, its lowest level since Oct 3.
