LONDON Nov 9 Sterling hit a two-week low against the dollar on Friday after the UK government announced a change in the handling of coupon payments on the bonds bought in the Bank of England's quantitative easing programme.

The Bank of England said it amounted to small loosening in monetary policy.

The pound fell to $1.5927, its lowest level since Oct. 23, and targeting the $1.5914 low hit on that day.

"You could see it as an easing of monetary conditions," said Simon Derrick, head of currency research at BNY Mellon.

