* Sterling falls to 2-month low versus dollar

* Pound hurt by changes announced to BoE QE programme

* UK to use revenue from QE to reduce debt issuance

* BoE says move amounts to small monetary loosening (Updates levels, adds details, quotes)

By Anooja Debnath

LONDON, Nov 9 Sterling hit a two-month low against the dollar on Friday after Britain's finance ministry said it would use revenue from the Bank of England bond-buying programme to reduce short-term debt issuance.

The BoE said the move amounted to a small loosening in monetary policy.

Sterling fell 0.4 percent to $1.5905, its lowest level since September 6.

Analysts said the QE announcement may reverse the benefit to sterling from the BoE's decision on Thursday to leave its QE total unchanged.

"The transfer of the coupon payment from the BoE to the UK Treasury is not helping sterling, especially given that Mervyn King just described it as additional easing or QE," said Citi's head of European G10 currency strategy Valentin Marinov.

"Now that gilt coupon transfer, which looks very much like QE, could prompt investors who were long sterling to square some of the positions and add to the headwinds for sterling."

QE is typically negative for a currency because it increases the supply.

The pound was also hurt by worries about the euro zone growth outlook and the U.S. 'fiscal cliff', which threatens to tip the world's biggest economy into a renewed recession, prompting safe-haven flows into the dollar.

"It's going to be hard for sterling to make any significant gains against the dollar while there are worries about the U.S. fiscal cliff looming. Risk-seeking sentiment at the moment is generally not that buoyant," said Melinda Burgess, FX strategist at RBS.

Sterling also fell to a session low against the euro after the QE announcement.

The euro rose 0.1 percent to 79.87 pence, taking it above a five-week low of 79.605 pence reached on Thursday.

Markets will scrutinise the BoE's Inflation Report due next Wednesday to gauge the state of the UK economy. (Editing by Catherine Evans)