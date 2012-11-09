LONDON Nov 9 Sterling fell to a two-month low against the dollar on Friday after Britain's finance ministry said it would use revenue from the Bank of England's bond-buying programme to reduce short-term debt issuance.

The BoE said the move amounted to a small loosening in monetary policy.

The pound lost 0.4 percent to hit $1.5910, its lowest since Sept. 6. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Nia Williams)