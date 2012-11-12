LONDON Nov 12 Sterling fell to a two-month low versus the dollar on Monday, as investors stepped-up selling of the British pound after last week's slight easing of monetary policy from the Bank of England.

The pound fell to $1.5881, its lowest level since September 6, with traders citing bids around $1.5805.

Sterling was flat against the euro at 79.99 pence. (Reporting by Philip Baillie, Editing by Anirban Nag)