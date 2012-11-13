LONDON Nov 13 Sterling rose to a session high against the dollar and the euro while gilt futures fell on Tuesday after data showed UK inflation for October was higher than expected.

The pound rose to $1.5905 from around $1.5887 before the data was released. The euro fell to a session low of 79.73 pence from 79.87 pence beforehand.

A higher rate of inflation is likely to reduce the odds of further monetary policy easing by the Bank of England and would provide some support to sterling in the near-term.

The December gilt future was 7 ticks down at 120.50 after the release, having stood 3 ticks up on the day beforehand.

(Reporting by Anooja Debnath and Olesya Dmitracova editing by Anirban Nag)