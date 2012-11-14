LONDON Nov 14 Sterling hit a two-week low against the euro and fell versus the dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of England's quarterly inflation report painted a picture of sluggish growth for the UK economy.

Sterling fell to $1.5861 versus the dollar, from $1.5898 beforehand.

It extended losses after BoE governor Mervyn King said it would be hard for the UK economy to grow fast without further falls in the real exchange rate.

The euro rose 0.3 percent on the day to hit 80.345 pence, its highest level since Nov. 1.

The December gilt future see-sawed after the Bank of Inflation Report, falling more than 20 ticks before recovering.

(Reporting by London Markets; editing by Anirban Nag)